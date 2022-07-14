This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
