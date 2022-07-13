 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert