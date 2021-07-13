Hickory's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
