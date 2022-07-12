 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

