This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.