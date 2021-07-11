This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…