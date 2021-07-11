Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.