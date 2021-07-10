Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
