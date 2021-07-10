Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.