Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

