This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
