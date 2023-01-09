 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert