Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.