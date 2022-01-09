 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert