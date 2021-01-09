Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.