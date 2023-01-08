Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
