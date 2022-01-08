Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.