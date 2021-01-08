This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
