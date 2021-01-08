 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

