Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see some m…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. T…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
This evening in Hickory: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hick…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area.…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…