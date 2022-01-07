This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ne…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partl…