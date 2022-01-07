Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.