Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

