 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert