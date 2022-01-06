For the drive home in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Hickory Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
