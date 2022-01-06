 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Hickory Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

