Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.