 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert