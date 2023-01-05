 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

