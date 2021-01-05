 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

