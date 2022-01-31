Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We…
For the drive home in Hickory: Rain and snow in the evening becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80…
It will be a cold day in Hickory, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 de…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory are…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hick…