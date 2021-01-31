 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

