Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.