Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Hickory Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

