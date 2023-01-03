This evening in Hickory: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
