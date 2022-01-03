Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.