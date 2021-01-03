Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.