Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

