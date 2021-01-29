 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

