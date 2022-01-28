For the drive home in Hickory: Rain and snow in the evening becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It will be a cold day in Hickory Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
