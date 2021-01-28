Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.