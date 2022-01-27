Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.