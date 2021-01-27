 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

