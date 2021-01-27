This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
