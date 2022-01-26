This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area should see a light bre…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatur…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to sp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hi…