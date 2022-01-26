 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

