 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert