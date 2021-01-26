This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
