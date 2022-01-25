 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert