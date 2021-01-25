Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.