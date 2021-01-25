Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Toda…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. The…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…