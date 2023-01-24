Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.