Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
