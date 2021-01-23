This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory