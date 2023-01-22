Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.