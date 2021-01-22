Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.