Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

