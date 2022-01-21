 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

