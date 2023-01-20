 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

