Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

