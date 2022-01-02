Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…