Hickory's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fair…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Outdoor flo…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear …
Hickory's evening forecast: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperatur…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mi…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory p…