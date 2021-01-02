 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

